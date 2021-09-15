Three Hucknall roads to be closed for six days next week

Nottinghamshire County Council and Via have confirmed that Oakenhall Avenue, Hugessen Avenue and Edmond Grove will all be resurfaced next week.

And this will see all three roads closed from 7.30am to 5pm each day from Monday, September 20 to Saturday, September 25.

During closure times, no traffic will be allowed to drive on, or stop on any of the roads in question.

Three Hucknall roads will be closed for a week for resurfacing later this month

And this is likely to cause issues for residents.

A Via spokesman said: “Residents will be able to drive down the roads during closure periods when possible.

"But if works are taking place that block the road at this time, they won’t be able to.”

alternative route in place as all three roads are dead ends.