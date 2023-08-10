News you can trust since 1904
Track closures will affect Hucknall and Bulwell tram users this month

Hucknall and Bulwell tram users will not be able to travel directly into Nottingham for two weeks later this month.
By John Smith
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST

Track replacement works at The Forest tram stop mean there will be no trams running between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square from August 18 to 31.

It means services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell will terminate or start at Wilkinson Street with a replacement bus taking passengers on into or back out of Nottingham City Centre.

Track replacement works will affect tram journeys to and from Nottingham this monthTrack replacement works will affect tram journeys to and from Nottingham this month
Posting on their website, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said: "The work is required to replace tracks which have been in place since 2004 as part of planned infrastructure renewals that are vital for the safety and reliability of future tram services.

"During this time, we will have no tram services between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square.

"A dedicated bus replacement service will be operating between these stops.

"Tram services will resume as normal from September 1.”

