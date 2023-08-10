Track replacement works at The Forest tram stop mean there will be no trams running between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square from August 18 to 31.

It means services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell will terminate or start at Wilkinson Street with a replacement bus taking passengers on into or back out of Nottingham City Centre.

Track replacement works will affect tram journeys to and from Nottingham this month

Posting on their website, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said: "The work is required to replace tracks which have been in place since 2004 as part of planned infrastructure renewals that are vital for the safety and reliability of future tram services.

"During this time, we will have no tram services between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square.

"A dedicated bus replacement service will be operating between these stops.