Track engineering work to affect Hucknall and Bulwell tram users from this week

Hucknall and Bulwell tram users will not be able to travel directly into Nottingham for two weeks from this Friday (August 18).
By John Smith
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

Track replacement works at The Forest tram stop mean there will be no trams running between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square from August 18 to 31.

It means services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell will terminate or start at Wilkinson Street with a replacement bus taking passengers on into or back out of Nottingham City Centre.

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) says a full tram service is set to resume on September 1.

Track replacement works will affet tram journeys between Hucknall and Bulwell from the end of this weekTrack replacement works will affet tram journeys between Hucknall and Bulwell from the end of this week
In the meantime, the replacement bus will operate every ten minutes to connect with the rest of the tram network, and members of the NET customer experience team will be on hand to offer travel advice to passengers who are also being asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

Buses on this section of the network will also be accepting tram tickets, and customers should check the NET website and social media channels for further details.

Trevor Stocker, NET head of operations, commented: “We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out as part of planned infrastructure renewals that are vital for the safety and reliability of future tram services.”

