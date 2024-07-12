Tram bosses say any network extension plans won't happen for another 14 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham’s tram network still hopes to expand – but bosses believe any extension is now at least 14 years away.

And any proposed extension would seem to favour the network going to Gedling in the first instance, rather than extending from Hucknall.

Rumours have persisted that developers would look to extend the tram from Hucknall into the new Byron Park development when it is completed.

Hucknall residents have previously voiced fears that this will lead to the network then continuing further – with development to follow – putting areas of green belt at risk.

But at meeeting of the Greater Nottingham light rapid transit advisory committee on July 9, it emerged that a route to Gedling is one of the most likely options for any extension – but at least a decade of planning and negotiation would be needed first.

Andrew Conroy, chief operating officer of Tramlink, part of Nottingham Express Tranist (NET) which runs the network, told local councillors there were big questions to answer about the financing and power source before planning could progress.

He said: “It would take four years to get to the point where we agree to do something, and another 10 years before spades in the ground.

“We then have to consider what trams will look like then, because it will have to operate for 30 years.

“Would it be overhead power, battery or hydrogen and how would it interlink with existing trams?

"I suggest it wouldn’t be overhead as that’s the biggest problem when building and operating the network.

“Then we need to know who the future investor is – the existing Government?

"If we’re going to do it, we need to start talking about it now.

“As a business, Tramlink would be prepared to do feasibility studies, but someone needs to instruct us.”

He added that a route to Gedling could be ‘the right thing commercially – it brings people onto the network and opens up channels to Newark and Lincoln’.

Other potential routes which have been suggested include to the now-cancelled HS2 hub at Toton and from Clifton South to the new Fairham development close by.

The NET network first opened in 2004 and the second phase extension opened in 2015.

Members of the committee were keen to hear about potential extensions.

Coun Michael Edwards (Lab) said: “Phase one took 14 years to plan and build, and phase two took another 14 years.

"If we want anything open by 2034 (when Tramlink’s contract expires) we are already four years behind.

"Given the poor air quality in city centre and the traffic from West Bridgford, the obvious thing to do is extend.

“A park and ride on the A52 would relieve a lot of the pressures on West Bridgford.”

Passenger numbers have now returned to around 87 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, the committe was also told.

Bosses also warned getting replacement parts for ageing trams was becoming increasingly difficult.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations at NET said: “A lot of parts used are obsolete or have a delay in production post-Covid.

"Some work has been required to identify new suppliers.

“As they get older, more modifications may be required to keep them operational but this is hampered by problems in the supply chain.”