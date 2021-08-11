Tram delays and service issues for Hucknall and Bulwell passengers tonight

There are issues on the tram network affecting Hucknall and Bulwell this evening

In addition, there are also currently no trams between Toton Lane and Bramcote Lane due to a separate road accident.

On its website, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) which runs the trams says there is no service between Bulwell and the Forest, and Phoenix Park and the Forest in both directions.Trams travelling from Hucknall will terminate at Bulwell.

NET says: “NCT Yellow line and Orange line buses and East Midlands Railway are accepting our tickets and passes at stations including Hucknall and Bulwell.

"We are also operating a circular shuttle bus service between the Forest and Bulwell Bus Station.

However, the shuttle bus service has been unable to run since 4.30pm and won’t be running again until after 7.30pm.