Tram delays continuing for Hucknall and Bulwell passengers this morning

There are issues on the tram network affecting Hucknall and Bulwell this evening

Nottingham Express Transit (NET), which runs the trams, has tweeted this morning: “We have no service between Bulwell and the Forest and Phoenix Park and the Forest. NCT Yellow and Orange line Buses, also EMR trains, are accepting our tickets and passes. Shuttle bus service operating between Forest & Bulwell Bus station.”

On its website, NET says trams travelling from Hucknall will terminate at Bulwell, while trams travelling from Toton Lane and Clifton South will both terminate at the Forest.

It adds: “We are also operating a circular shuttle bus service between the Forest and Bulwell Bus Station.”

The nearest NCT Yellow Line bus stops for Bulwell passengers are at Bulwell Bus Station and Catchems Corner/Vernon Road in Highbury Vale.