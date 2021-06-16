Tram delays for evening commuters after pedestrian is hit

Commuters from Hucknall and Bulwell can expect longer journeys on trams this evening after reports a man was hit by a tram earlier today.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:08 pm
NET says all lines are now open again

For a while, NET, which runs the tram network in Nottinghamshire, said it had no service between Clifton South and Ruddington Lane on the Clifton south / Phoenix Park Line.

It has since tweeted: “We are now running through to all destinations with delays.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision earlier should call the police on 101.

