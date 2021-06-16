Tram delays for evening commuters after pedestrian is hit
Commuters from Hucknall and Bulwell can expect longer journeys on trams this evening after reports a man was hit by a tram earlier today.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:08 pm
For a while, NET, which runs the tram network in Nottinghamshire, said it had no service between Clifton South and Ruddington Lane on the Clifton south / Phoenix Park Line.
It has since tweeted: “We are now running through to all destinations with delays.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision earlier should call the police on 101.