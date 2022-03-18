Tram delays for Hucknall and Bulwell commuters due breakdown

Commuters travelling into Nottingham from Hucknall and Bulwell are currently facing delays due to a broken down tram blocking the line close to the city centre.

By John Smith
Friday, 18th March 2022, 7:44 am

The line is currently shut between the Royal Centre and Nottingham Station, causing issues for anyone needing to catch a train connection.

Nottingham Express Transit has tweeted the technicians have arrived at the failed tram and updates will provided in due course.

