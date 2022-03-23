Nottingham Express Transit (NET) which runs the trams, say the price hike is needed to cover its soaring energy costs, coupled with the drop-off in passenger numbers caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen tram usage drop by around 30 per cent as more people opt to work from home and travel less frequently to the office.

The new prices will come into force from Monday, March 28 and will see single fares rise by 20p to £2.70.

Day tickets will rise by 30p, weekly tickets will rise by £1 and monthly tickets will see a £5 increase.

Tram fares will increase from next week

Andrew Conroy, chief operating officer at NET said in a statement: “The fare changes are relatively small and we continue to offer competitive fares and a low-cost, low-carbon public transport option for millions of people.

"There are rises in energy costs and so we have to put our costs up.

"That, along with Covid, has impacted us massively and we are at about 70 per cent of our pre-Covid levels."

As well as drop-off in numbers, a rise in fare dodging has also hit NET’s finances an led to a recent announcement of a strong crackdown on fare dodgers.

Mr Conroy continued: “For every person who doesn't pay when they travel, that's £2.50 we've been missing out on.”