Tram service back to normal for Hucknall and Bulwell passengers
After two days of disruption and problems caused by an issue with overhead power lines, tram services are running normally again this morning for Hucknall and Bulwell passengers.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 7:19 am
Nottingham Express Transit (NET), which runs the trams tweeted: “The issue with our overhead line has been fixed. NET apologise for any inconvenience caused to you and thank you for your patience.”
Trams from Hucknall has been terminating at Bulwell and there had beeen no service from Bulwell to the Forest but all services are now up and running again.