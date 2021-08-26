NET, who run the trams in Nottingham, has posted on its website that services will need to be suspended between Hucknall and Bulwell for at least two-and-a-half hours on Sunday, August 29 between 6am and 8.30am.

The post continued: “A dedicated bus replacement service between Hucknall and Bulwell will be provided during this time which will also stop near to Butler's Hill, Moor Bridge, Bulwell Forest and the Bulwell tram stops’.

"Andrew Conroy, chief operating officer of Tramlink, said: “Although this is not tram related maintenance, Network Rail needs tram services to be suspended temporarily in order to complete the work.

Tram services will be suspended between Hucknall and Bulwell early on Sunday morning

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this will cause but we expect it to only be for a short limited period and the bus replacement services will enable people to complete their journeys.”

The replacement bus service will call at the following stops: Hucknall Tram Stop – Hucknall Park & Ride); Butler’s Hill Tram Stop – Nottingham Road (Jenny Burton Way) northbound stop AS0212, southbound stop AS0493; Moor Bridge Tram Stop – Hucknall Lane (Aston Drive), northbound stop BU74, southbound stop BU120; Bulwell Forest Tram Stop – Hucknall Lane (Squire Avenue), northbound stop BU22 southbound stop BU33; Bulwell Tram Stop.