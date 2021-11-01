Tram travel for less from Hucknall and Bulwell this month with special COP 26-inspired discounts on weekly tickets

Every day in November, weekly tram tickets purchased via the NETGO app will be reduced from £19 to £14 – a 26 per cent discount – that will allow residents to use affordable, green transport around the city while also playing their part in the city’s efforts to tackle climate change.

Whether it is for a full week of travel or just for those heading into the city a few days a week, the reduced weekly ticket works out at just £2 per day for all tram users.

Nottingham City Council has already announced ambitious plans to become the UK’s first carbon neutral city by 2028, with the tram playing an important role, helping to keep the city moving with a sustainable transport network powered by 100 per cent green, renewable energy.

Weekly tram tickets are available at a discounted rate this month

Sophie Bennington, NET sustainability manager, said: “With COP26 underway, we’re making it even more affordable for residents, with a 26 per cent discount on weekly tickets.

"Whether it is for a full week of travel or just a few daily trips using park & ride, these special fares mean that for just £2 a day you can take the tram for study, work and play, while also supporting the city’s climate goals.”