Tram users set to see changes to ticket prices from July 1

Nottingham Express Transit (NET) is set to implement a range of changes to its ticket prices from Monday 1 July 2024.

The planned price adjustments will see price increases across the board, with adult single journey tickets set to increase by 10p, taking them from £3.20 to £3.30, a day adult ticket set to increase by 10p, taking it from £5.30 to £5.40, and weekly adult tickets set to increase by 50p, taking them from £23.00 to £23.50. Meanwhile group off-peak tickets will also be going up by 50p, taking them from £8.50 to £9.00.

The average price increase for tickets is just over five per cent, with increases across most ticket types. Two tickets not affected by the price increases are the group peak and short-hop tickets, which will remain the same.

The price changes will support NET’s plans for further investment across the network, and will help it continue to provide an accessible, sustainable and convenient mode of transport for tram users across the city.

Nottingham Express Transit network

The news also follows ongoing high energy costs and comes amidst the Government’s decision to extend the £2 bus fare cap for buses until the end of 2024, an initiative which doesn’t currently include trams.

Andrew Conroy, chief operating officer at NET, said: "Over the past 20 years, the tram network has become an integral part of life for the thousands of tram users across the city who rely on it for days out, their commute to work, or for travel to their place of study. We're always committed to ensuring we provide our customers with the very best service. These recent fare changes will not only allow us to do just that but will also mean we can continue offering a convenient and low-carbon public transport option for tram users for years to come.

“Our fare adjustments also follow the ongoing external pressures we face as a result of the current economic landscape, high energy costs and inflation. However, we’re also facing ongoing pressures due to the extension of the Government’s £2 capped bus fares which other transport providers are able to reap the benefits of, but sadly don’t currently include trams.”

Throughout the year NET also offers a range of discounts that tram users can make use of to save money on their tram travel. These include annual exclusive discounts for students during fresher's weeks for both Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham, with students able to get their hands on exclusive discounts on tram travel for the academic year.

Other discounts that are seen throughout the year include a reduced U19 Academic Pass, perfect for Nottingham's school, sixth form and college students, and NET’s discounted January annual pass offer which allows tram users to access big savings for the year ahead.

Andrew added: “It’s never an easy decision to increase our fares, but we’re always looking for ways to provide as much value as possible for our customers. Over the past year alone, we’ve been able to offer huge discounts across a range of ticket types to help make life that little bit easier for our customers.

“Last year also saw us introduce our new ‘Tap On, Tap Off’ Short Hop travel option, which allows tram users to access discounted short hop travel around the city for just £1.50 by simply tapping their bank card or contactless mobile payment device on the validator at each stop, and again when they get off. And, we’re pleased to say that this ticket type will not be facing a price increase, meaning tram users travelling within our short hop zones can still see all the city has to offer for less than the price of a coffee.”