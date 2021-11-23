Two Hucknall roads have temporary traffic lights for roadworks today
Hucknall motorists will have to contend with temporary traffic lights and roadworks on two roads in the town today (Wednesday).
However, both areas affected should avoid the main morning and evening rush hour traffic.
Papplewick Lane will have three-way temporary lights in place at its junction with Station Road from 9am to 3pm in order for broken kerbstones to be repaired.
Nottingham Road will have four-way lights in place near its junction with Jackson Road, again from 9am to 3pm, so a lighting column can be repaired.