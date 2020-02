Two lanes are closed on the M1 this morning, following a crash.

The lanes on the northbound carriageway were closed at around 6.09am today (February 20), after the car left the carriageway.

Emergency services attended the incident, between J28 and J29, and made the scene safe.

Officers from Highways England are working to re-open the lanes as soon as possible.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please drive carefully this morning due to hazardous driving conditions.”