Union calls off planned tram strikes during Nottingham Goose Fair week

Hucknall and Bulwell folk will be able to use the tram as normal to get to this week’s Goose Fair after proposed strike action was called off.
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST
Goose Fair – which starts tomorrow (Friday) and runs for the next 10 days – is one of Nottingham tram’s busiest periods and an important revenue stream for the company.

Fair fans faced travel headaches getting to the fair – especially with no trains running on September 30 or October 4 due to strike action – if the planned strike by GMB Union members at tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) had gone ahead.

The union called on tram bosses to step back from the brink and avoid strike action after workers rejected what the union called ‘a real terms-pay cut imposed on them by company management’.

A tram strike during Goose Fair week has been called off after workers accepted a pay deal. Photo: SubmittedA tram strike during Goose Fair week has been called off after workers accepted a pay deal. Photo: Submitted
And workers have now voted to back a deal representing a 10 per cent pay increase and the threat of strike action has been withdrawn.

Colin Whyatt, GMB organiser, said: “Nottingham’s tram workers have stood together and won the pay and recognition they deserve.

“Our tram network is unique and a real asset to the city and our community.

“This is only possible because of the hard work and dedication of the staff who keep the network running day in and day out.

“Goose Fair strikes would have caused massive travel distribution across the city.

"It’s a shame that, despite considerable efforts from GMB, it’s taken the company this long to resolve the issue of low pay on Nottingham’s trams.”

Your Dispatch has contacted NET for comment.

