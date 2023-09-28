Union calls off planned tram strikes during Nottingham Goose Fair week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goose Fair – which starts tomorrow (Friday) and runs for the next 10 days – is one of Nottingham tram’s busiest periods and an important revenue stream for the company.

Fair fans faced travel headaches getting to the fair – especially with no trains running on September 30 or October 4 due to strike action – if the planned strike by GMB Union members at tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) had gone ahead.

The union called on tram bosses to step back from the brink and avoid strike action after workers rejected what the union called ‘a real terms-pay cut imposed on them by company management’.

And workers have now voted to back a deal representing a 10 per cent pay increase and the threat of strike action has been withdrawn.

Colin Whyatt, GMB organiser, said: “Nottingham’s tram workers have stood together and won the pay and recognition they deserve.

“Our tram network is unique and a real asset to the city and our community.

“This is only possible because of the hard work and dedication of the staff who keep the network running day in and day out.

“Goose Fair strikes would have caused massive travel distribution across the city.

"It’s a shame that, despite considerable efforts from GMB, it’s taken the company this long to resolve the issue of low pay on Nottingham’s trams.”