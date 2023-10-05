Upcoming road closures for Hucknall and Bulwell motorists to be aware of

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But all three should cause delays of no more than 10 minutes.

• M1, from 8pm Friday, October 6 to 5am Saturday, October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound between junction 27 for Hucknall and junction 26 for Bulwell, lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from midday, to 2pm on Thursday, October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 for Hucknall, mobile hard shoulder closure due to training.

Hucknall and Bulwell drivers should be aware of these minor road closures coming up

• M1, from 8pm on Monday, October 16 to 6am Wednesday, October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 at Bulwell to junction 28 at Mansfield, slip road and lane closures due to horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.