Upcoming road closures for Hucknall and Bulwell motorists to be aware of

Hucknall and Bulwell motorists will have three new road closures to be aware of on the National Highways network in the coming weeks.
By John Smith
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
But all three should cause delays of no more than 10 minutes.

• M1, from 8pm Friday, October 6 to 5am Saturday, October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound between junction 27 for Hucknall and junction 26 for Bulwell, lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from midday, to 2pm on Thursday, October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 for Hucknall, mobile hard shoulder closure due to training.

Hucknall and Bulwell drivers should be aware of these minor road closures coming upHucknall and Bulwell drivers should be aware of these minor road closures coming up
• M1, from 8pm on Monday, October 16 to 6am Wednesday, October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 at Bulwell to junction 28 at Mansfield, slip road and lane closures due to horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

In additions, the ongoing works on the A38 will continue to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes northbout and southbound at junction 29 for Chesterfield, from 8pm to 6am each night until Saturday, October 21.

