UPDATE: Delays of up to an hour as trains start running again on Nottingham and London main line

Rail passengers travelling on the main line between Nottingham and London still face delays of up to an hour as the service slowly returns to normal after being disrupted by signal failures on the route, caused by cable theft

By John Smith
Monday, 16th May 2022, 8:04 pm

East Midlands Railway (EMR), on its website said: There was a fault with the signalling system near Market Harborough between Leicester and Kettering disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London route.

“Network Rail has completed the checks required and train services can now begin to run normally between Leicester and Kettering.

“Trains are running with significant delays up to 60 minutes in both directions between London St Pancras/Sheffield/Nottingham.

Trains between Nottingham and London are facing delays of up to an hour for the rest of the evening due to earlier signaling failures caused by cable theft

"We are expecting residual delays for the rest of the evening.

"Speak to staff if you are concerned about your onward journey.”

