UPDATE: Drivers asked to avoid M1 as it remains closed southbound between junctions 26 and 25 after accident

The M1 is closed southbound between junction 25 and junction 26 following a multi-vehicle accident

Delays and queues are stretching back up to junction 27 at Hucknall and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A diversion route is in place as National Highways says the motorway could be closed for much of today for accident investigation work.

Two vans and a lorry are believed to have been involved in the collision which happened at around 2.45am this morning (Thursday).

Chief Inspector Ashley Thornton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are urging drivers to try and avoid and plan an alternate route and avoid the area while we continue to work and resolve this incident.

“The road is expected to remain closed for some time and we would like to thank motorists for their patience.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 34 of 20 January 2022."

On it’s website, National Highways posted: “The M1 is closed southbound between J26 and J25 near Nottingham following a multiple vehicle collision.

“All emergency services are working at the scene with a response being led by Nottinghamshire police.

“The road is likely to remain closed throughout the day for collision investigation work.

"Please approach the closure with care as delays of up to 30 minutes back towards J27.