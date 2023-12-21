UPDATE: Fallen tree means Robin Hood Line only open between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse

The Robin Hood Line has partly re-opened again between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, trains are still only running between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, due to a tree blocking the line between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.

Some services this evening will remain cancelled and no trains will be calling at Worksop, Whitwell, Creswell or Shirebrook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The line was initially closed this morning between Nottingham and Hucknall as a result of Storm Pia causing damage to the NET tram overheads which then damaged the level crossing barriers at Bulwell.

The Robin Hood Line is open again between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse

Services were the totally suspended for several hours.