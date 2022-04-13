UPDATE: Hucknall and Bulwell trams now running to all destinations after part of line closed this morning
Hucknall and Bulwell travellers are now able to use the towns’ tram line as normal after this morning’s services were plagued by delays and the closure of a section of the route.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) initially issued an alert before rush hour this morning that there was no service between the Royal Centre and Old Market Square.
A little later this was extended as far back as the Forest Recreation stop.
NET said that customers could use their tram tickets and passes on the East Midlands Railway from Hucknall/Bulwell to Nottingham.
The issues surrounded a ‘failed’ tram that was blocking Upper Parliament Street and this was also causing issues for bus services and city-centre traffic.
However, theproblem has now been dealt with and, after some extended waiting times, the service is back to normal.