UPDATE: M1 northbound fully reopen but Hucknall and Bulwell drivers still face 40-minute delays to journeys

The M1 northbound currently has two lanes closed between junctions 28 and 29, with five-mile tailbacks back to junction 27 at Hucknall

A car crashed into the back of caravan and the lane closures caused more than five miles of tailbacks back to junction 27 for Hucknall with drivers facing delays of up to an hour.

However, all four lanes are now open again but drivers can still expect delays of around 40 minutes as the congestion and tailbacks clear.

National Highways: East Midlands tweeted: “The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened on the M1 northbound between J28 and J29 following an earlier collision.

"There are residual delays of around 40 minutes on approach, please allow extra time for your journey.