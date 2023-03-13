UPDATE: M1 northbound open again but drivers face 90-minute delays after earlier crash

The motorway was closed between junction 28 (Mansfield) and junction 29 (Chesterfield), while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended a multiple-vehicle collision.

National Highways is now reporting that the motorway has partially re-opened but lanes one and two remain closed for ongoing recovery work.

Queues are stretching back to junction 27 (Annesley and Hucknall) and drivers face delays of up to 90 minutes.

The M1 northbound has re-opened northbound but drivers still face long delays Photo: Google