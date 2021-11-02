UPDATE: M1 open again north of Hucknall but drivers face long rush-hour delays of at least an hour
The M1 north of Hucknall has reopened following a police incident – but drivers face huge rush-hour delays of at least 60 minutes.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:31 pm
Highways England reported at around 12.30pm that all traffic had been stopped on the M1 southbound between junction 29 and junction 30.
The northbound section of the motorway between the same junctions was closed shortly after at about 1.10pm.
All lanes are now open again but the knock-on effects of the closure means at least 60 minutes are being to normal journey times.