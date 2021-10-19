UPDATE: M1 preparing to re-open after full closure between Hucknall and Mansfield due to police incident

Police are preparing to re-open the M1 in Nottinghamshire after a police closed the motorway in both directions between junction 27 for Hucknall and junction 28 for Mansfield for much of the morning.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 12:50 pm
The M1 is currently closed in both directions between junction 27 and junction 28. Photo: Google Earth

On its Twitter feed, Derbyshire Police said: “The M1 between J28 and J27 is now being re-opened in both directions, but it will take a while for the traffic to clear.

"Thank you to drivers for their patience.”

The closure has led to significant congestion and long tail backs covering several miles in both directions.

HucknallMansfieldNottinghamshireTwitter