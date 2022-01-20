UPDATE: M1 southbound partly re-opened between junctions 26 and 25 but rush hour delays still likely
The M1 southbound has partly re-opened between junction 26 for Bulwell and junction 25 following an earlier accident.
However, with rush hour meaning the motorway is now busier than earlier, Hucknall and Bulwell commuters should prepare for some delays still.
National Highways East Midlands has tweeted: “Lanes three and four have reopened on the M1 southbound between J26 and J25 following recovery and clear up.
"Lanes one and two remain closed as lane one requires emergency resurfacing.
"Please allow extra travel time if travelling in the area.”
Two vans and a lorry are believed to have been involved in the collision which happened at around 2.45am this morning (Thursday).
Chief Inspector Ashley Thornton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We thank motorists for their patience.
“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 34 of 20 January 2022.”