No trains are currently running on the Robin Hood Line after the line was earlier closed between Nottingham and Hucknall as a result of Storm Pia bringing high winds to the area.

Posting on its website, East Midlands Railway (EMR) said: “Due to severe weather this morning there is damage to the NET tram overheads which have then damaged the level crossing barriers at Bulwell.

"This is affecting our trains on the Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route.

"Network Rail are heading to site to investigate.”

EMR has since tweeted that all services on the line are now suspended, meaning no trains running to or from Bulwell, Hucknall, Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton, Newstead or Worksop.

EMR also reports there is minor disruption to mainline services between Nottingham and London St Pancras with a handful of services cancelled but the majority still running as planned.

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) is reporting all trams are now running to all destinations again, albeit with delays.

National rail services between Nottingham and London St Pancras are currently running as normal, as are most regional routes.

Nottingham City Transport is reporting that there are delays to several routes including Brown 17 and Turquoise 79 and 79A which serve Bulwell. and a number of routes in Arnold.