UPDATE: Nottingham rail commuters facing two-hour delays on London route due to signal failures caused by cable theft

And rush-hour commuters are likely to be affected with repairs not set to be completed until around 5.30pm.

Trains are still running and passing through the affected area but at reduced speeds, causing knock-on congestion and delays on the line.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) tweeted: “There is a fault with the signalling system near Market Harborough between Leicester and Kettering disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London route.

Trains between Nottingham and London are facing delays due to signaling failures caused by cable theft

“Network Rail have now discovered there has been cable theft which has caused the fault with the signalling system.

“Network Rail have now replaced all the cable and are working on testing."

"They now estimate the work to be complete by 5.30pm.

"In addition to the signaling fault, there is issues with the overhead wires at Hendon, this is causing some additional delays and congestion to train services.

“Some trains running through the area in both directions will be delayed between Leicester and Kettering.

"Delays are now up to 110 minutes.

"These diverted trains will not stop at Leicester.

"You can travel (to London) via Nuneaton and Birmingham with our friends at Avanti West Coast or London Northwestern Railway.

"Your tickets will be accepted as usual.”

For people travelling to London from Nottingham, EMR said: “You may travel to Grantham where you should change for a train to London Kings Cross

"It is likely to take between two and two-and-a-half hours to complete this journey.

"LNER, who run the trains between Grantham and London Kings Cross recommend booking a seat reservation.

"This can be done up to five minutes before the train departs online here.

“Click here for lots of useful information about what to expect when travelling via Kings Cross.