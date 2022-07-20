East Midlands Railway (EMR) had been hoping to get London services running again from 10am after track safety inspections had taken place on the line between Kettering and London.

These have been completed – however, due to ongoing disruption around London, no services are currently able to leave St Pancras, meaning services to and from Nottingham are still unable to run.

EMR tweeted: “At the moment, services are not able to run out of London St Pancras due to service disruption from the hot weather yesterday.

There are currently no trains running from Nottingham to London

"We are hoping to be able to run our normal service this afternoon.

"Please check National Rail at www.nationalrail.co.uk for information.”

Local services along the Robin Hood Line serving Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead are running as normal.