No trains are currently calling at any of the three stations due to a fault with the signalling system after signal cabling was stolen overnight on the Robin Hood Line.

On it’s website, EMR said: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed by around 11am.

"As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

Rail passengers are facing delays on the Robin Hood Line between Mansfield and Nottingham this morning (Monday) due to a fault with the signalling system.

"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 12pm."

EMR is advising people to travel as originally planned, but their journeys may be delayed between 10 minutes due to the diversion.

It continued: “If you are travelling from Bulwell Hucknall and Newstead, please use the help points so that we can assist you with onward travel.“We have also arranged ticket acceptance on NET Trams between Nottingham, Bulwell and Hucknall.

“Your ticket will be accepted by Northern between Nottingham-Sheffield and also on the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln route.

“Buses are on standby to replace any cancelled train service this morning.

"Please be aware, replacement buses will include an extended journey time of up to 60 minutes.

Anyone whose journey has been delayed by more than 15 minutes may be entitled to claim compensation.