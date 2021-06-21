UPDATE: Trains now calling at Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead stations again

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says the cables at Radford Junction have now been replaced – although some trains may be delayed by 10 to 15 minutes due to the earlier disruption.

The theft had led to trains being unable to stop at Bulwell, Hucknall and Newstead and buses were placed on standby to replace any cancelled services.

Anyone whose journey has been delayed by more than 15 minutes may be entitled to claim compensation.

Rail passengers faced delays on the Robin Hood Line between Mansfield and Nottingham this morning (Monday) due to a fault with the signalling system.