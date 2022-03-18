UPDATE: Trams now running to all destinations from Hucknall and Bulwell but with delays
Commuters travelling into Nottingham from Hucknall and Bulwell are currently facing delays after a broken down tram caused the line to be shut for a time close to the city centre.
Friday, 18th March 2022, 8:25 am
Nottingham Express Transit has now tweeted that the line is now open again – but knock-on delays remain.
It said: “We are now running through to all of our destinations, however please give yourself extra time to make your journey as we have extended wait times around the network. Sorry about this.”
