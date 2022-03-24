Where can Hucknall and Bulwell motorists fill up for less after fuel duty cut?

And according to the comparison website PetrolPrices.com, the cheapest forecourt for local motorists is at Tesco Extra in Top Valley where it is 158.9 a litre for unleaded and 169.9 for diesel.

Texaco on Watnall Road in Hucknall is selling unleaded at 159.9 a litre and diesel at 171.9.

Morrisons at Bulwell, was which recently selling unleaded at 154.9 a litre, is now selling it at 163.7.

Where can you fill up for less locally?