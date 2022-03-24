Where can Hucknall and Bulwell motorists fill up for less after fuel duty cut?
Following the Chancellor’s announcement in the Spring Statement that fuel duty was being cut by six pence a litre, motorists have been hoping to get a bit of relief at the petrol pump as the cost of living continues to soar.
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:44 am
And according to the comparison website PetrolPrices.com, the cheapest forecourt for local motorists is at Tesco Extra in Top Valley where it is 158.9 a litre for unleaded and 169.9 for diesel.
Texaco on Watnall Road in Hucknall is selling unleaded at 159.9 a litre and diesel at 171.9.
Morrisons at Bulwell, was which recently selling unleaded at 154.9 a litre, is now selling it at 163.7.
And the Tesco Extra stores at Hucknall and Bulwell are both selling unleaded at 164.9 and diesel at 175.9.