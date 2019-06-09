speed

Where mobile speed cameras will be in Nottinghamshire this week

Here is where motorists can expect to see mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire this week.

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collisions.

Here seen in Mansfield.

1. A60 Nottingham Road

Here seen in Mansfield.
other
Buy a Photo
Sutton

2. B6023 Mansfield Road

Sutton
other
Buy a Photo
Mansfield.

3. A6191 Southwell Road West

Mansfield.
other
Buy a Photo
Mansfield Woodhouse

4. A60 Leeming Lane North

Mansfield Woodhouse
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2