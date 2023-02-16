The Vere Street site is currently closed until April for the improvement works to take place.

The work, funded by the Government’s £161 million Transforming Cities Fund, will see the installation of new bus shelters with three different types of built-in seating to provide a better waiting environment for passengers.

The existing bus stops on the north and south side of Vere Street will be relocated to the central island, to form a more efficient saw-tooth arrangement, which will provide better traffic flow for buses, and more space for pedestrians on the footpaths on both side of the central island.

Work to build the new Bulwell Bus Station is continuing on track, the council says

The bus station will also become more environmentally friendly and sustainable through solar-powered bus shelter lighting and new greenery introduced in planters along the footpaths.

A council spokesman said: “Work on the new bus station is going well and is on track.

“Major drainage works have taken place to make sure heavy rain isn't an issue at the new station.

“The main above ground works will begin next, as we build the new central island where the new bus shelters will be located

“The kerb works are largely complete on the town centre side and works will swap to the other pavement in the coming weeks.”

