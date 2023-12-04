Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit’s (NET) new zero-tolerance campaign will see tram users who are caught travelling without a valid tram ticket or pass, issued with a ‘no questions asked’ £70 penalty fare notice (PFN).

If left unpaid, this will leave the recipient liable for prosecution, with a further fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record next to their name.

The campaign is part of ongoing efforts by NET to clamp down on ticket theft.

This year, NET has already issued 7,682 PFNs and prosecuted 2,580 customers who refused to pay their PFN.

The action will see an increased presence of plain-clothed officers at tram stops and on trams across the network to reinforce the message that fare evasion is theft.

Sarah Turner, service delivery and safety director at NET said: “The trams offer a reliable and convenient way for thousands of people to travel in and around Nottingham.

We’re committed to the safety of all our passengers as a number one priority, and clamping down on fare evasion is a key part of that commitment.

“There are some people who may think skipping the tram fares is harmless or not a big deal, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

"Travelling without a valid ticket is theft in its purest form, and could result in a criminal record which could remain on a person’s record for up to 11 years.

"This can be really damaging, especially for students and those in paid employment who could lose their place at university or lose their job as a result.

“The aim of this upcoming campaign is to highlight the severity of ticket theft, while further reaffirming our zero tolerance stance.”

NET operates a ‘buy before you board’ policy which means all tram users must purchase a ticket before boarding.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket machines located at each tram stop, with passengers able to pay by card, cash, Apple Pay or Google Pay.