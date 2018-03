A date has been set for the trial of a 31-year-old man who has been charged in connection with two Post Office robberies in Annesley Woodhouse.

Benjamin Merrifield, of Lime Avenue, Huthwaite, denied both charges when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today.

He is alleged to have carried out robberies at the Post Office, in Forest Road, on Wednesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 24.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 26 for the trial.