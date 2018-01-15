Tributes paid to much loved councillor Keith

Tributes have been paid to much respected Eastwood councillor and deputy Mayor Keith Longdon who has died aged 74.

Mr Longdon, a Liberal Democrat Nottinghamshire County Councillor from 2009 to 2017 and Eastwood Town councillor from 2009, died suddenly on January 3.

He is survived by his widow Annette, two sons David and Mark and three grandchildren.

Keith was Eastwood town deputy mayor and formerly the mayor and a governor of Hall Park Academy and Spring Bank Primary School.

He worked for Aristoc Hosiery Company for over 40 years, with 30 of those years as a quality control manager.

Keith worked and volunteered at Age Concern Eastwood prior to winning a seat at County Hall as the County Councillor for Eastwood in 2009.

His son David said: “He was a man of outstanding moral fibre, kid compassionate and full of love.

“If he was sitting with me now he would say life is trauma but it is not that trauma which defines you as a person - it is how you deal with that trauma. He would rather we celebrate his life than mourn his passing.”

Eastwood Town Councillor Josie Marsters, a trustee and treasurer at Age Concern Eastwood, said: “ I am truly sorry to report that my friend and colleague Coun Keith Longdon passed away suddenly on the January 3.

“For many years he was a regular at the Centre chatting to our members and amusing them with his banter.

“As caretaker he built up a great rapport with the private hirers offering to load their cars with their equipment working above and beyond the role.

“He would don an apron if necessary as he enjoyed preparing vegetables for the cook.

“Keith suggested to help raise funds, a Bonus Ball game that we continue to run on a weekly basis and he also printed large bingo cards (especially for the poorly sighted) and laminated them and they too are still in use today.

“He was a great support to our services in many way and always provided us with an annual grant from his divisional funds.

“Keith supported the young but also had a special place in his heart for the elderly and that was evident at Age Concern Eastwood.

“We served Christmas dinner on Christmas day at the Centre and he and his wife Annette popped in to see everyone which was much appreciated.

“He will be missed by so many and my thoughts are with his family right now.”

Nottinghamshire County Councillor Jason Zadrozny said:”Keith was a close friend of mine and i am very upset. Everybody will know he was the warmest most kind and sincere councillor I have worked with.

“Keith was by far the most engaged councillor in Eastwood and he loved the place.

“One of his proudest moments was when the new youth centre and skate parks opened in Eastwood.

“He was committed to better youth provision in the town and worked hard with the boxing club and scouts and cared about giving young people opportunities and aspiration .

“I was his agent three times and it was a pleasure to canvass with him and everybody knew who he was, he was such a popular guy.

His is an enormous loss to Eastwood and I will miss him immensely.”

Nottinghamshire County Council is to hold a minute’s silence in tribute to Coun Longdon at a full meeting of the council on Thursday.