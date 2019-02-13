Tributes to inspirational former Hucknall teacher Madeline Scott

Tributes have been pouring in for a respected and inspirational former teacher who was one of Hucknall’s most-loved personalities.

Madeline Scott, who taught at Annie Holgate Junior School for more than 40 years, died peacefully at her home on Private Road at the age of 83. She had been ill since August 2018 after the recurrence of cancer.

Thousands of Hucknall children from several generations benefited from her wisdom and enthusiasm, while her array of interests meant she was involved in a host of local organisations.

When news of her death on February 5 filtered through on Facebook, it triggered more than 200 comments of condolence and love.

One man, Terence Palin, revealed that he was one of Mrs Scott’s first pupils, way back in 1955. He wrote: “I knew her as Madeline Draper. She was a new teacher who really cared for her pupils, and will be sorely missed.”

Lyndon Mills posted: “I was very lucky not just to call Mrs Scott the best teacher ever, but also my friend. I will miss spending time with her.”

Jean Fletcher said: “She inspired many.” Janet Poundall said she would be “a huge loss to the world”, while Tanya Hennessey described her as “a wonderful lady” and Lynne Collins said “she was always my favourite teacher”.

There were even calls for some kind of memorial to be installed at Annie Holgate to honour Mrs Scott’s career.

Born and bred in Hucknall as Madeline Draper, she lived in the town all her life, and went to Spring Street Infant and Junior Schools before winning a scholarship to Nottingham High School.

She married Bill Scott, who was also a teacher in Hucknall, at Leen Mills School. He died in 1992 after a long illness.

Mrs Scott mainly taught the fourth and final year of pupils at Annie Holgate. She specialised in art and drama, and had a hand in all the school’s shows. She retired in her late 60s.

Outside of school, her interests ranged from dancing and poetry to gardening and watercolour painting. In years gone by, she was a keen member of Hucknall Dramatic Society, and more recently, she was a prominent member of the town’s U3A group. She also won the poetry competition at Hucknall’s Byron Festival more than once.

Right up to her death, she was active and enjoying her retirement. Indeed she had just returned from a holiday overseas when she became ill.

Mrs Scott leaves a daughter, Becky Disney-Scott, who lives in Hucknall, and a 14-year-old grand-daughter, Izzy.

Becky said: My mum was still full of enthusiasm and drama until her illness overtook her natural energy and vigour.

“She knew so many Hucknall people, having lived here all her 83 years. She was such a well-known Hucknall figure.”

Mrs Scott’s funeral will take place at Mansfield Crematorium on Tuesday, February 26 at 11.45 am. Instead of flowers, mourners are asked to make donations to the charities, Macmillan Cancer Support and also Nottinghamshire Hospice, whose at-home service cared for Mrs Scott in her final days.