TURN ME ON: Would you have sex with a robot?

One in three Britons would consider having sex with a robot, a survey says.

Seventy two per cent of respondents admitted they wouldn't consider it cheating if they or their partner got it on with a machine.

When asked why not, 61 per cent of people said it was due to a robot being emotionless and 25 per cent said it was because the robot would effectively be a sex toy.

However, just 25 per cent of folk said they'd go on a date with a robot.

The survey was carried out by the team at www.VoucherCodesPro.co.uk as part of ongoing research into the changing attitudes towards technology.

George Charles, spokesman for www.VoucherCodesPro.co.uk, said: "Artificial intelligence and technology is advancing so quickly with drastic changes happening each and every year.

"It's fascinating to see how many people are willing to sleep with a robot."