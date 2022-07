Hucknall manhunt involving cops and drone after gun stand-off features on tonight's Police Interceptors on Channnel 5

Two Hucknall pubs celebrating the ale with their own mini beer festivals

New £15.7m office building between Hucknall and Linby at Top Wighay Farm approved by Nottinghamshire County Council

Bestwood Village man admits stalking and weapons charges in court

Bestwood MVC joined by international music star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason for concert rehearsal

Hucknall man caught with baseball bat and hunting knife gets suspended jail term

Hucknall: CCTV finally set to be installed in Titchfield Park

Police and council launch action plan to tackle Hucknall crime hotspots

The nine Hucknall, Bulwell and Bestwood parks and open spaces awarded Green Flag status this year

The council has also posted this dramatic video of the scene on it’s Twitter feed.

Twelve fire crews are currently tackling a first-floor blaze at County Hall , although Hucknall crews are not among them.