Two arrests after 575 cannabis plants worth £475,000 seized in Nottinghamshire

Two people have been arrested after recovering 575 cannabis plants worth up to £475,000 in Nottinghamshire.

A 64-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman are being questioned on suspicion of production of cannabis after Nottinghamshire Police carried out a warrant in Belleville Drive, Bestwood Park, yesterday.

Picture by Nottinghamshire Police.

Police said some of the plants were up to two-metres tall, while some were smaller.

Nottinghamshire Police said if the plants had been able to grow to full maturity they could have been worth a street value of up to £475,000.

Western Power Distribution also had to be called because the electricity was bypassed, causing a danger of fire in the semi-detached house.