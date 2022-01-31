Emergency services were called to the property on Forster Street in Kirkby shortly before 7pm on Saturday, January 29.

Two people were rescued from the home by firefighters, but were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from Hucknall, Mansfield, Eastwood, Chesterfield and Alfreton stations got the fire under control and extinguished it.

Hucknall firefighters attended the blaze in Kirkby where two people tragically died

Eastwood crews arrived at the scene six minutes after the initial call.

The aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield Fire Station was also used in the operation.

Teams worked throughout the night to control the blaze and put it out.

After the fire was under control, two crews from Ashfield remained on scene continuing to dampen down until around 4.40am on Sunday, January 30.

Bryn Coleman, area manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "I would like to share my most sincere condolences with the family and friends of the individuals during this difficult time.

"My support also goes out to the personnel and agencies who attended this incident.

"I would like to praise and thank the crews for their quick work in extremely challenging conditions."

"Our fire investigation team have been working to determine the cause of this fire.

"We will be linking in with the Coroner to complete the report.

"We will be in the area to reassure local residents from Tuesday, February 1.