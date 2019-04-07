Two men asked man for cigarettes and money and assaulted him during robbery in Bulwell

A man was assaulted after two men approached him and asked him for cigarettes and money

Police officers are appealing for information following the robbery in New Market Street, Bulwell at around 9.15pm on Thursday, April 4.

New Market Street, Bulwell

A man was approached by two men who asked for cigarettes and money. The man was assaulted and the offenders left empty handed.

One man has been described as white, 6ft tall, thin build, prominent cheek bones, wearing dark clothing and curly hair.

While the second man has been described as 5ft 6ins tall, wearing dark clothes and red dyed hair.

If you have any information please call 101 and quote incident number 882 of April 3.