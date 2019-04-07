Two men had their mobile phones stolen from their Nottinghamshire home

Police officers are appealing for information after two men were robbed of their mobile phones from inside their homes.

Three men approached the property on Calder Walk in Bulwell at around 11.30am on Wednesday, April 3, upon answering the door, the man has pinned him to the floor.

Calder Walk.

One victim suffered minor injuries.

Suspects described as, one white man wearing black track suit bottoms, two black men were also wearing black track suit bottoms with stockings on their faces.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 312 of April 3, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111.

