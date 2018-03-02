Two teenage boys sent to crown court for Bulwell murder

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Lyrico Steede in Bulwell.

They appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning and were both remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham crown court on Monday.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 3.

On Thursday officers also arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation.

An 18-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Lyrico, 17, was stabbed in the area of Stock Well, Bulwell, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 13 February 2018. He died in hospital six days later.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although we have made a number of arrests in connection with the investigation we are still seeking information and would urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 734 of 13 February 2018 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.