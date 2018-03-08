Two teenagers arrested after alleged racist chant video shared

Two men have been arrested after a video showing students at Nottingham Trent University apparently shouting racist chants was shared on social media.

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested two 18-year-olds in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for the force said today: “We’ve arrested two men in connection with racially aggravated public order offences following reports of a video posted at Nottingham Trent University and shared on social media.

“The men, aged 18, remain in police custody. Our enquiries are ongoing.”