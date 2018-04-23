Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery at Nuthall shop

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery at a shop in Nuthall.

The two boys, aged 16 and 15, went into a shop in The Paddocks at about 3pm on Wednesday, April 18 and allegedly threatened a member of staff.

They were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

They have been released on bail pending enquiries, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 468 of 18 April 2018