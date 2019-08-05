UPDATE: Cordon in place after firefighters tackle Bestwood blaze

A cordon remains in place at The Green Mews, near Bestwood, following a house fire this morning (August 5).

Crews were called to the blaze on Green Mews, off Arnold Road, before 11am and firefighters advised residents in nearby streets to close their windows and doors.

The Green Mews.

The blaze has now been dealt with and nobody was injured in the fire, but a cordon remains in place on nearby Arnold Road while the scene is managed by fire crews and the police.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cordon remains in place at The Green Mews but the incident has largely been dealt with.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke. No one was injured."