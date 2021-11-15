UPDATE: firefighters bring huge Hucknall fire on Wigwam Lane under control as investigation into blaze launched

More than 70 firefighters from crews throughout Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire worked through the night on Sunday (November 14).

Now just two units remain at the scene to ‘dampen down’ and ensure there is no risk of the blaze breaking out again.

The Dispatch understands the inferno broke out at a garage or haulage business on the road and a huge black cloud of smoke, which could be seen for miles around across the whole of Nottinghamshire, was caused by fire. It is suggested that tyres and trucks have gone up in smoke.

The police blocked off the whole length of the road, extending a cordon originally set up about 200 metres past Leen Valley Golf Club. And some restrictions are still in place.

At the height of the fire, local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Small pockets of people could be seen gathered on the road shortly after the fire broke out just before 2pm.

The Dispatch was on the scene but couldn't get close enough to see exactly what was happening.

Initially three crews were despatched by the fire service, from Hucknall, Stockhill and Arnold. But in an update on Facebook, the service explained that also in attendance were crews from Ilkeston, Newark, Ashfield, Blidworth along with command support from Mansfield, a water carrier from ClayCross and welfare unit from Belper.

Later on crews from Collingham, Tuxford and Edwinstowe were drafted in too.

A Facebook post said: “We thank local residents for their support during this incident.”

Earlier Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue tweeted: “We are currently in attendance at a fire on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall.

"The fire is causing large quantities of smoke and we advise local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.”

As the fire raged, Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said: “The fire service and police are on site and I’ll like to assure residents that they not in any danger.

"There have been several huge explosions which has been really intense.

"I’ve been assisting directing traffic away from the scene and I’d ask residents to avoid the area until the situation is under control.

"The council has dispatched its community protection team to assist the emergency services and I would ask residents not to panic.”

